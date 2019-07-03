As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Has Increased Holding by $975,960; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake as Share Price Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 44,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 43,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 615,342 shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 607,331 shares to 645,627 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

