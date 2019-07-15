As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Increased by $963,662 Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,011 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 47,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 234.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,551 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 433,962 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 17.16 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 393,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Grassi has invested 1.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 807,905 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 500 shares. 5,175 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com. Capital Mngmt Associates Ny invested 2.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Everett Harris & Ca reported 1,429 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc has 0.64% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomas White Intl owns 2,670 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 29,656 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. The New York-based Tirschwell Loewy has invested 3.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Clark Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,862 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weybosset Research & Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,080 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 5,497 shares to 34,082 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 57,000 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Generation Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.97% or 3.39M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 619,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wexford Limited Partnership stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.