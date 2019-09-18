As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Declined, West Coast Financial Boosted Its Position by $330,992; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Declined, American Century Companies Has Cut Stake by $5.97 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 129,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.75 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 531,907 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 54,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 51,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 219,281 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd has 4,124 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin owns 4,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Co holds 65,062 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 448,368 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 75,188 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Westpac reported 4,548 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% stake. 54,047 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Muhlenkamp & Inc accumulated 42,960 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares to 20,366 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.76 million for 8.83 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 18,214 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 1,866 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 49,248 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability accumulated 322,222 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc invested in 9,000 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 156,371 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.04% or 87,700 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.31M shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7.96M shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 166,539 shares. Century holds 0.05% or 1.04 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 7.89 million shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 22,463 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 450 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 261,685 shares to 504,826 shares, valued at $60.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 23,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).