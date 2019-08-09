As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Harvey Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $996,000; Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Rose While New England Research & Management Has Cut Holding

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 389,803 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,976 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 76,290 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 1,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd holds 17,538 shares. 16,695 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 28,645 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,700 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 0.41% or 400,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 20,853 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.79% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 3,580 were reported by Numerixs Investment Tech. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.08% or 8,232 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Acuity Brands, and DMC Global Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $108.57 million for 12.30 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Associate reported 0.08% stake. Grimes And Communication Incorporated owns 13,052 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 362,792 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 393,274 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charter has 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 51,892 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc has 2.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 161,027 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.37% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 118,120 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 7,296 are owned by Vista Capital Ptnrs. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Company holds 2,972 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 296,614 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Sei Invs accumulated 0.25% or 889,342 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.