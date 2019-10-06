As Actuant (ATU) Stock Price Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Position by $487,536; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 786,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, down from 806,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 540,324 shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 192,869 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $79.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 249,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.