As Activision Blizzard Com St (ATVI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Its Stake; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com St (ATVI) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 10,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.71 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com St for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 8.78M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 58,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 298,837 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.16M, down from 356,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 735,614 shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64,402 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $87.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.40 million for 42.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,763 shares to 170,784 shares, valued at $47.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,068 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:CF).