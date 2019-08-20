As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Holding by $2.66 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 59,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.31 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.62M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 3,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $497.16. About 419,153 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.