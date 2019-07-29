As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Raised Its Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 464,104 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 48,000 shares to 45,130 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 47,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Management has 2,217 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 75,253 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank reported 3,849 shares. 241,328 are owned by Strs Ohio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 33,604 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Limited Com reported 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Coldstream Mgmt Inc invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 48,423 shares. Legacy Private Company accumulated 2,461 shares. State Street holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 21.67 million shares. Utd Fire Gp has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investec Asset has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T Corp invested in 164,363 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 221,422 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

