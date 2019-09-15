As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Duquesne Family Office Boosted Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.26 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 14,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $323.52. About 119,698 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 20,902 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,141 were reported by United Automobile Association. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co owns 26,702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 2,232 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,349 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,422 shares. 31 were reported by Tci Wealth Inc. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.4% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 75,000 shares. Stifel Corp holds 1,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,299 are owned by Piedmont Investment. 1,300 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cookson Peirce holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,990 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Connors Investor has 0.54% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 130.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc by 480,460 shares to 655,460 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 117,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,344 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shapiro Cap Lc invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Limited has 2.2% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 85,397 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.54% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 403,227 shares. Cambridge Tru Co reported 0.24% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 416,385 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.48% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 792 shares. 1.17M are held by Sei Company. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has 10,000 shares. Bridges Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 1,400 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt accumulated 2.37 million shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 0.74% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 897,807 shares.