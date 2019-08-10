As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised by $301,410 Its Stake; Bank Of Montreal Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,478 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 232,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 569,199 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, up from 336,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mgmt reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 81,518 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Investment has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tcw Group Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.13% or 113,378 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 133,647 shares. Natixis Lp reported 132,914 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 16,928 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 176,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 848,365 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,745 shares to 16,769 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.