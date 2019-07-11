As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Its Holding; Enterprise Financial Services Has Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $313,005

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1087.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 320,938 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 134.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 14,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 1.55M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,121 shares to 267,140 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 19,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,251 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 105,615 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 0.96% or 36,085 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 3,327 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The New York-based Wafra Inc has invested 0.53% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 200 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 247,643 are owned by Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Advisor Limited Com owns 9,447 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.02% or 3.15 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com owns 39,734 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). At Natl Bank reported 47,613 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.