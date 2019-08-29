As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Stake; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Holds Stake in Cummins (CMI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 262.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 215,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 297,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 82,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 7.00 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 11,019 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Semper Augustus Invests Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,281 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,405 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Llc owns 5,202 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 1,505 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 132 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 12,088 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 90,049 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.00 million shares. J Goldman And LP has 0.67% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Natl Bank holds 16,391 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Argent Tru stated it has 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “President’s Retirement Sets Off Leadership Chain Reaction At Cummins – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,787 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision hires first global chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A ‘Deep Dive’ On Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.