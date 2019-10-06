As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Honeywell (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cullinan Associates Cut Its Position

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 39,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 8.78M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,446 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, down from 14,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,677 shares to 139,405 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Honeywell CEO says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Industrial Stocks With P/E Ratios Under 20 – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Inv Mgmt Llc has 1,154 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Broderick Brian C stated it has 11,320 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 13,797 shares. 2.46M are owned by Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca. 20,068 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability. Country Fincl Bank owns 232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scott And Selber stated it has 24,954 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 716,017 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,630 shares. Moon Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,559 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 90,979 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc accumulated 3,200 shares. Blb&B Limited Com holds 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 23,721 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 71,511 shares to 889 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,283 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).