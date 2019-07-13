As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Position by $47.44 Million; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed by $311,373 Its Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.99M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 470,029 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Exonerated American Executive Benjamin Wey Sues NASDAQ for Malicious Prosecution, Deception of FBI, DOJ and SEC at Center of Case; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 15/03/2018 – INCC Details Company Roll Up / Acquisition Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Auris Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 26/03/2018 – Source Nasdaq Biotech UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS TO APPLY NASDAQ LISTING UNDER `ROAD’; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 12/03/2018 – Analyst Firm Estimates Twilio as a Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider; 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq’s Nordic Shutdown Extends to Hours as Regulators Probe; 05/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 54.00 Points (0.74%)

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 59.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.73 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

