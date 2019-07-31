As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Ci Investments Has Boosted Stake by $20.64 Million; Fruth Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $780,805 as Market Value Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 582,612 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 458,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.94 million, up from 5.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 3.07 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 142,231 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ftb holds 3,353 shares. 167,946 were accumulated by Luminus Limited Liability Co. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 111,618 shares. The Kentucky-based Town & Country Commercial Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 0.81% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 75,253 are owned by Bokf Na. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 963,849 shares. Natixis has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.24 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 2.30 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,600 were reported by Smithfield Trust.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mngmt has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 9.58 million are held by D E Shaw And Commerce. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.01% stake. Fiera accumulated 6,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Telos Capital Management accumulated 33,576 shares. 355,674 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Park West Asset Llc stated it has 600,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 21,626 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 15,146 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 36,258 shares. Conning Inc owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 16,570 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 87,329 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ent Services accumulated 38 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 36,937 shares to 831,469 shares, valued at $132.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 522,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).