As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Capital International Sarl Increased by $4.01 Million Its Stake; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $122.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.24 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 754,390 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 4.17M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 152,050 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $128.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 48,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,442 shares, and has risen its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has 10,750 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 346,144 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 26,146 were reported by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 137,847 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 2.16M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.21% or 471,395 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 63,243 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 1.25 million shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp owns 361,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Management Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8,608 shares. At Fincl Bank owns 47,613 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested 0.96% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 304 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.