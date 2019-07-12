As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Position by $697,950; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Wedgewood Partners Lifted Its Holding by $3.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 1.30M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 538,440 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision: Storm Clouds Will Dissipate – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Friday – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard Is Circling The Wagons – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Down 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4 shares. 361,408 were reported by Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 113,378 shares. Fiduciary reported 22,181 shares stake. Cambridge Invest invested in 0.04% or 81,518 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 13,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 46,335 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Malaga Cove Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 19,413 shares. Moreover, Korea has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 710,190 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 70,008 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 4,534 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Oakbrook Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 45,570 shares. Cipher Cap Lp invested 0.38% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. $214,974 worth of stock was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $99,985 were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr. 1,382 shares valued at $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Echo Global Logistics Squeaks Out An Earnings Win Against Tough Comparisons – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Brokers, Don’t Fear Apps, Says Freight Veteran Andrew Clarke – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C.H. Robinson: Speed, Visibility And Cost Are Key To Successful Retail Compliance – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 178,573 shares to 659,311 shares, valued at $68.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,998 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Co Inc accumulated 3,400 shares. Buckhead Capital Llc has 1.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 37,589 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc owns 2,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 72,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 275,840 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc accumulated 0.37% or 66,877 shares. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 143,816 shares. Carlson Capital LP owns 207,485 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,671 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fifth Third Bank holds 1,857 shares.