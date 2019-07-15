As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.13 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.41 Million as Market Value Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 729,163 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 2.11 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 4.70M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability reported 1.17 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2,636 shares. Ent Finance Services Corp owns 38 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 600,000 shares. 1.04M are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverhead Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 3.42M shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund owns 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 15,186 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,431 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 0% or 4,534 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.