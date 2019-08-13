As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Stake; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $2.71 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 372.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 25,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 32,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $94.97. About 2.93M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 3.27M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 14,088 shares to 5,660 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 24,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,890 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 349,645 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 197,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,200 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB).