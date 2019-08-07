As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $5.33 Million; Hanson Mcclain Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 7.17M shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $162.91 million for 58.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc holds 108,971 shares. 1.28 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Capital Rech holds 17.20 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Tx invested in 93,855 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.1% stake. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability accumulated 34,176 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 23,881 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 29,143 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tybourne Capital Mngmt (Hk) accumulated 4.23 million shares or 7.49% of the stock. Moreover, Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Andra Ap invested in 111,100 shares.

