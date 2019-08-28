As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Lifted Position by $4.01 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Stake by $375,040 as Valuation Declined

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 18.23 million shares traded or 173.17% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,246 shares to 7,622 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 16,000 shares to 71,300 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Adr (NYSE:KT) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).