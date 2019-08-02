As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lifted Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Mengis Capital Management Upped Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $33.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.56. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 4.99 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 3.16 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Fincl holds 1.11 million shares. Korea holds 710,190 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 5,482 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 471,395 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd has 0.35% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 11,690 shares. Sun Life Financial invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Colony Grp Lc reported 12,203 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson owns 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,361 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 1.28M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,507 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 56,816 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 99,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Sas holds 0.09% or 91,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) by 2,657 shares to 49,239 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,350 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 230 shares. City Hldg Communication has 0.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Management has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,669 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 1.39% or 29,126 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 70,959 shares. Cambridge Inc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 159 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag owns 7,095 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Llc has invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Cap Advisors Corp accumulated 36,120 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,474 were reported by Cypress Cap Group Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,087 are owned by Wespac.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.