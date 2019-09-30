As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Trimmed by $3.25 Million Its Stake; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered by $566,300 Its Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.52 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 1.47 million shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 30,300 shares to 203,800 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72M for 69.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 53,045 shares. Capital World owns 56.05M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 0.03% or 30,757 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 189,176 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.21% or 84,370 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 13,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Ltd owns 6,300 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability holds 49,668 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Delta Asset Limited Co Tn accumulated 1,400 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 20,136 shares.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,935 shares to 23,930 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).