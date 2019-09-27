As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Holder Srb Has Trimmed Its Position; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $405,000 as Market Value Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.11 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 36.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 6,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 17,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 6.70M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 68.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

