As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $327,150; Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Orange (ORAN) Increased by $363,568

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 604,732 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Orange Water and Sewer Authority, NC Refunding Revs ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE MIDDLE EAST AFRICA CEO METTLING TELLS CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 24/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT APPOINTS YASSER SHAKER AS CEO STARTING MAY 1; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 11/04/2018 – NORGES BANK RAISES HOLDING IN ORANGE BELGIUM TO 3% APRIL 10; 22/05/2018 – Dobroflot Adopts Smart Fuel Monitoring for Fishing Fleet with IoT Solution Developed by Orange Business Services; 30/04/2018 – Variety: Orange Studio Acquires Cannes-Bound `Rafiki,”To the Ends of the World’; 11/03/2018 – Rep. Gottheimer: Gottheimer Assesses Damage And Orange & Rockland’s Storm Recovery Efforts In Wyckoff, Demands Expedited Plan; 15/05/2018 – FIRE AT ORANGE FACILITY IN IVORY COAST APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A CRIMINAL ACT – TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTER

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 36,210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 2.28 million shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 147,157 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 32,442 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 6,261 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 0.02% or 25,970 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc holds 0.35% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 21,075 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 3.15 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regent Mngmt holds 0.13% or 8,608 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 29,252 shares.

