As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Upped Holding by $4.01 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding by $7.86 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 272,361 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.17M, up from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $1059.7 lastly. It is down 6.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 800,000 shares. Arrow Financial stated it has 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14.12M shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust holds 2,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd reported 1,246 shares. 3,060 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Markel Corp holds 0.19% or 248,800 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cibc Markets Inc accumulated 0.01% or 54,450 shares. American National Registered Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 19,054 shares. Malaga Cove Llc has 0.54% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 1,743 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 284,921 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 6,000 shares to 30,150 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,212 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HollyFrontier, Activision Blizzard and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged 26% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Dropped 11% in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,163 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Markston International Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 190 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 28 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 598 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 578 shares. Stifel invested in 2,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset holds 0.05% or 184 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).