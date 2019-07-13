As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Capital International Sarl Boosted Its Position by $4.01 Million; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stake Has Raised by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 393,923 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,686 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stars Align For Penske Automotive’s Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group: Dividend Luxury At A Discounted Price – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) CEO Roger Penske on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Digital car dealer Vroom revs up with $146M in funding – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has 17,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 114,000 shares. 172,440 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 17,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ci has 1.21 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 6,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 49,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 256,578 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. Swiss Financial Bank reported 69,600 shares. Argent accumulated 8,561 shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,400 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Adr (NYSE:KT) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2018: ATVI,FNSR,IIVI,YELP – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Is Still Attractive As A Long Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 45,169 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.09% stake. Boston Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Andra Ap reported 111,100 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Asset, New York-based fund reported 12,021 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.55 million shares. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Cap has 0.55% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 49.63 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.33% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc owns 67,663 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 103,578 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 7,914 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.