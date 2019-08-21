As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Capital International LTD Boosted Its Stake by $578,385; Smithfield Trust Company Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 5.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 12,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 23,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,442 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Short Term (Near) by 235,704 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $52.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).