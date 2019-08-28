As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.96 Million; As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Share Value Declined, Strategic Advisors Increased by $495,000 Its Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 1.88 million shares traded or 36.95% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 03/04/2018 – Aegon’s Group Solvency Ratio Is Expected to Improve by About 4%-Points as Result of Transaction; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – AEGON WILL VOTE IN FAVOR OF RESOLUTION FOLLOW THIS AT SHELL AGM; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 132,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 134,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 18.23 million shares traded or 173.17% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares to 278,133 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,226 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AEGON N.V. (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegonâ€™s CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AEGON: A Sustainable 6.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2019: STNE,NETE,BX,AEG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Current Dip the Perfect Opportunity to Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI)? – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 59,766 shares to 594,633 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,439 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).