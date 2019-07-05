As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Cut Position by $1.59 Million; As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Its Stake

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 35,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 72,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 4.34M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 115,827 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,618 shares to 19,508 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd holds 4,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny invested in 0.03% or 45,035 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Burns J W, a New York-based fund reported 7,505 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 155 shares. Intact Inc accumulated 7,300 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 417,056 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,000 shares. Markel owns 248,800 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 29,882 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 56.50M shares stake. Kwmg Limited Company reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 0.15% or 1.43 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 30 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $151.08 million for 59.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

