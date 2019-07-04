As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $1.59 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Position in Lear (LEA) by $620,190 as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 35,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 72,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc analyzed 4,594 shares as the company's stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 284,966 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY'S AFFIRMS LEAR'S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler's Brampton assembly plant; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women'

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.77 million for 8.28 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,386 shares to 48,773 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 60.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

