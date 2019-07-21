As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Increased Position by $360,450; As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed by $364,563 Its Stake

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 9.22M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 5.51 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.05 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. 2,780 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

