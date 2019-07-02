As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Position; Old West Investment Management Upped Its Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by $2.42 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 11.10 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 134,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.12M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 59.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Limited by 194,409 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

