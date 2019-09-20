As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.95 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $12.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 41,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 85,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 43,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.20M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 364,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 532,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94M, down from 896,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 411,638 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.95 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,577 are held by Mackenzie. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability invested in 5,705 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 62,553 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser holds 16,747 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 145,732 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 194,400 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 5,312 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 20,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 253,911 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,389 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.06 million shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,096 shares. Paradigm Cap Ny accumulated 0.13% or 41,500 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 220,300 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares to 92,486 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,692 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).