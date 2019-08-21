As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Boosted Holding; Kopp Investment Advisors Position in Atricure (ATRC) Has Raised by $756,262 as Valuation Rose

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 5.14M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 75,633 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 292,500 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,821 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 6.87 million shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 46,987 shares. Waverton Investment Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 123,642 shares. Swiss Bank holds 2.42 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 321,604 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 75,337 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 144,682 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary holds 22,181 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Limited Ca invested 0.4% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Da Davidson holds 0.09% or 118,039 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 6.01 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 146,670 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.21M are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard EPS beats by $0.12, beats on net bookings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AtriCure Inc (ATRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 0.17% or 565,361 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Llc accumulated 8,805 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 475,542 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Credit Suisse Ag has 24,462 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 1.83 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.47% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Amer Grp has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 164 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 56,861 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aperio Gru Ltd Co invested in 0% or 8,499 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 1.83% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 127,035 shares.