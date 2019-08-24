As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Holding; Korea Investment Raised Its Position in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $309,300

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 55.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 309,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 865,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 556,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.0187 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4823. About 3.35M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 62,740 shares to 133,162 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 15,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,354 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

