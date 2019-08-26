As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Decreased Its Position; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.95 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 56,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 70,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 126,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 2.78 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 5.71 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 46,335 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Horizon Limited Liability Co owns 5,000 shares. 168,595 were reported by Baskin Fincl Svcs. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 29 shares. Conning holds 16,570 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alexandria Capital Limited Co reported 9,200 shares. 5.78M are owned by Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Holderness Investments holds 5,603 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 148,139 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Comm. Viking Investors Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.91M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 39,355 shares to 255,039 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Champions Oncology Inc by 90,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares to 494,781 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos stated it has 272,326 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications invested in 241,812 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.73 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 308,956 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 80,354 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cibc World Markets Corp, New York-based fund reported 284,798 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 29,801 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 24,867 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 4,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advisory invested in 904,423 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,078 shares.