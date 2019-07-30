As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Lifted Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $936,364 Its Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 4.75M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World invested 0.55% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 888,665 are held by Putnam Invests Ltd Company. Shell Asset Management Com reported 201,987 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Limited holds 0.2% or 23,109 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,865 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 10,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 259,773 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.12% or 9.96M shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adirondack reported 1,270 shares. 177,436 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests L P. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Limited invested in 297,400 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.04% or 124,391 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability invested in 19,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Fincl In reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why ATVI Is Still A Buy, Even After Yesterdayâ€™s Pop – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activision Is Still Attractive As A Long Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Status Quo Wonâ€™t Boost Activision Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HollyFrontier, Activision Blizzard and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.