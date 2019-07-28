As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Seaspan (SSW) Valuation Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Holding by $307.69 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. It closed at $10.17 lastly. It is down 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Down 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Activision Blizzard – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cap Guardian has invested 1.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 638,619 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,690 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 100 shares stake. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd stated it has 19,413 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 112,134 are held by Calamos Limited Liability. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 12,307 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,256 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Management stated it has 8,509 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Park Circle Company holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.43% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 52,000 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaspan and Cosco Shipping ink LNG cooperation deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Good Yield Hunting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaspan Continues Its March Northward – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Seaspan Delivers Record Results to End 2018 – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaspan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.