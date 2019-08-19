As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted Its Holding; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 20,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 2.23 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 52,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 119,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 66,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 3.69 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick Non (NYSE:MKC) by 9,453 shares to 142,446 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,363 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

