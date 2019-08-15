As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, Carmignac Gestion Upped by $48.71 Million Its Position; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 4.62 million shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.16 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.58 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

