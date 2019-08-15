As Activision (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Its Holding; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding Maintained by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Activision Inc (ATVI) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 13,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 206,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 220,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Activision Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 3.66M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 2.79M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,122 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).