As Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shareholder Jennison Associates Upped Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 29,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 222,059 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 192,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 128,224 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27 million, down from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.14% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $3.655. About 572,486 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 34,586 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 280,486 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 90,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 21,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 28,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 80,122 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 18,138 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 4,106 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 22,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,804 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Benin, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,714 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 44,289 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 22,500 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Pub Sector Pension Board has 13,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.79% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 15,650 shares. Shell Asset holds 3,495 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,664 shares. Ls Invest Lc invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,614 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 153,429 shares. 6,621 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Sei Invests Com owns 21,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 327,231 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

