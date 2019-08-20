As Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Market Value Declined, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $13.40 Million Its Position; Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27M, down from 5.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.96M market cap company. The stock increased 8.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 1.21M shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 16.44 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 163,023 shares. Brinker Capital owns 22,396 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks owns 2,500 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Profund Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 100,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 6.96M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 48,070 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 140 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.25M shares. 30,229 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Moreover, Walthausen And Llc has 0.72% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.18M shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 149,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management has 217,000 shares. Aperio Limited Co owns 10,163 shares. Axa has 24,100 shares. D E Shaw Inc, New York-based fund reported 181,862 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 33,782 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 58,222 shares. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0% or 7,095 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 7.04M shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 60,989 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Management Lp De owns 133,762 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 13,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 100 shares.