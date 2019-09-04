As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Valuation Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut by $320,000 Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 97,110 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, down from 108,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 1.22M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 598,950 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 14.87 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) by 26,109 shares to 122,374 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.64M for 60.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.