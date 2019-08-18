As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Valuation Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Decreased Holding; Karpus Management Has Lifted Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 573,390 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,651 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP reported 38,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 27,765 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 50,716 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 254,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Management Limited Company holds 37,328 shares. 11,329 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Saba Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Mngmt Company invested in 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 137,755 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 250,857 shares stake.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust by 329,539 shares to 977,119 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 196,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,357 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House reported 6,500 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 0.06% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 6,580 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.02% or 8,723 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 19,886 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Co. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.89% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 230,868 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,945 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 522,484 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 7,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.