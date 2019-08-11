As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Increased Stake by $1.17 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 146,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 136,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,191 shares traded or 29.13% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc holds 2.47M shares. Mariner has 9,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 137,929 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 380,158 shares. Cookson Peirce Company has invested 0.29% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 33,822 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prns Lc. 21,100 were accumulated by Hillsdale. Captrust Advsrs invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.22% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.07 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 30,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital reported 28,658 shares.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide to Acquire Western Union’s Speedpay U.S. Domestic Bill Pay Business – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,964 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 1.44M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has 16,410 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 31,520 are held by Trexquant L P. Oppenheimer owns 38,442 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 47,574 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 72,971 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,000 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.