As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Rose, Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $66.73 Million; Share Value Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 136,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 608,580 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 255,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 753,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.90M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 935,927 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares to 778,749 shares, valued at $82.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Sh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 304,991 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 229,980 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 86,489 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 765,226 are held by Research Global. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 22,162 shares. 468,909 are held by Saturna Cap Corp. 53,611 are held by Bb&T Ltd Com. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 17,504 shares. Pitcairn reported 21,511 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr owns 26,463 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 33,767 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.