As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined, Holder P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $7.19 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 27,512 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 32,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 785,946 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ACI Worldwide, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 23,400 shares. 9,682 are owned by Dupont Management. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 28,658 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 380,158 shares. 55,713 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability invested in 2.47M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 105,012 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.01% or 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.1% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 267,475 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 7,726 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 78,859 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 65,517 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 817,308 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 41,511 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management owns 120,954 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Everence Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 2,925 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,229 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). West Oak Capital Limited has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,634 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru Communication accumulated 249,575 shares. City Holdg holds 447 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co reported 430 shares. State Bank holds 0.22% or 15,736 shares. 19,795 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Limited Co. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.79 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Is Not A Buy Yet – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimberly-Clark: Why Investors Should Remember Its Long History Of Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Is Slowly Losing Its Financial Flexibility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.