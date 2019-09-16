As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shares Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted Position by $489,226; Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) by $968,350

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 69,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, down from 78,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 457,947 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 50,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 140,598 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 106,282 shares to 129,614 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Servic (NYSE:UHS) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,408 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 25.01 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 4,770 shares to 27,063 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Com N by 142,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C.

